Jharkhand: 11 Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Rape

A local court today sentenced 11 persons to life imprisonment for raping a 19-year-old woman in Dumka district of Jharkhand in 2017.

District and Sessions Judge (II) Pawan Kumar, who had convicted them on June 7, also imposed varying fine totalling Rs 2.97 lakh on them, additional public prosecutor Surendra Prasad Sinha said.

According to the FIR lodged at Muffasil Police Station, the convicts had first demanded money and a mobile phone from the woman as a penalty because her friend was a non-tribal, and then all of them raped her near Dighi village on September 6, 2017.

The girl and her male friend were returning after taking a stroll near Sidho Kanhu Murmu University campus at Dighi, eight km from when they encountered the men at the crossing of Ring Road and Dighi Road.