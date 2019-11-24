Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping 8-Year-Old Daughter In Rajasthan

The girl's mother lived at her parent's place because of a dispute with her husband (Representational)

A man was arrested for allegedly raping his eight-year-old daughter, police said on Sunday.

The incident had allegedly taken place on Friday morning at a village in Rajasthan's Jhalawar.

The uncle of the girl on Friday evening complained to police in Jhalawar after which a case was registered under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act.

The girl's mother lived at her parent's place because of a dispute with her husband, police said.

He added that the minor lived with her siblings in a joint family at the village.

Her uncle had found the accused raping his minor daughter in a room of their house.

The uncle immediately rescued the minor victim while the accused arrested, police said.

The accused was arrested on Saturday and was produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody, the police said, adding that the medical examination of the victim was conducted.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.