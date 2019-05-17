7, Including 3 Brothers, Charged For Raping 26-Year-Old Rajasthan Woman

Jhalawar, Rajasthan: A medical examination of the survivor was conducted (Representational)

Seven persons including three brothers were charged for allegedly raping a 26-year-old woman in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, the police said on Friday.

Bane Singh, Ghanshyam, Dewan, Mangilal, Durgalal, Pappu and Magilal are from village Manpura Jagir in Jhalawar district and are yet to be arrested, they said.

Of the seven accused, Bane Singh, Ghanshyam and Dewan are brothers, they added.

Based on the woman's complaint, the accused were charged under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on late Thursday evening, a police official said.

According to the complaint, the woman was kidnapped and raped by the men on May 12 while she had gone out, the official said.

A medical examination of the survivor was conducted and efforts are on to arrest the accused, the official said.

