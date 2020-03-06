Jewar Airport Gets International Recognition

The Jewar Airport will bring huge investments for Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Yamuna Expressway.

In a major achievement for Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath government, the first phase of Jewar airport has been included in the world's 100 strategic global infrastructure projects for the year 2020.

Uttar Pradesh (India) and Yugoslavia have been chosen in the field of aviation all over the world. It has been recognised in the CG LA Infrastructure list.

The success story of Jewar Airport will be presented by the Uttar Pradesh government at the 13th Global Infrastructure Leadership Forum, to be held in New York City, US on March 25-27.

The Forum has sent an invitation to the government of Uttar Pradesh. UP has to give its presentation in two sessions.

1,334 hectares of land from six villages of Rohi, Parohi, Kishorepur, Dayanatpur, Ranhera and Banwari in Jewar tehsil has been acquired in the first phase for the Jewar International Airport.

The airport, being built by Zurich Airport International AG, will be Asia's second largest international airport after China's Shanghai International Airport.

According to a government spokesman, the Jewar Greenfield International Airport will boost industrial development in the state. The government is expected to earn more than Rs 1.10 lakh crore from this project, being built with an investment of Rs 30,000 crore.

More than one lakh people will get direct and indirect employment. This airport will bring an investment of about one lakh crore rupees for Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Yamuna Expressway.

This airport will be the fifth largest airport in the world. The work on the airport in Jewar, Greater Noida, on about 5,000 hectares of land, is going on at a rapid pace. According to the proposal, flights will start operating in 2022-23.

At present, Shanghai International Airport of China is the second largest airport in Asia. Shanghai International Airport is spread over approximately 3,988 hectares. The world's largest airport, King Fahd International Airport of Dammam, Saudi Arabia is built on 77,600 hectares of land.

