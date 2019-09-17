''Jealous'' Landlady Allegedly Kills Woman, 6-Year-Old Daughter In Punjab

The accused was married to a rickshaw puller named Ramtirath (Representational)

A landlady allegedly killed her tenant and her daughter as she wanted to marry the victim's husband, the police said today.

Accused Kamlesh was having an affair with Devanand Rai -- the husband of 40-year-old Suman Devi and the father of six-year-old Riya, the police said.

Kamlesh was jealous of Devi and her daughter as she wanted to marry Rai who is with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force and presently posted in Patiala, the police said.

The mother-daughter duo was killed with a sharp edged weapon on late Monday night, they said.

After killing the duo, Kamlesh disposed of the bodies in a field, the police said.

With the help of locals, the bodies were identified and during investigation, Kamlesh was questioned who confessed to the crime, they said.

The accused was married to a rickshaw puller named Ramtirath, they said.

