Woman, Dalit Man Thrashed, Garlanded With Shoes, Paraded In Village

A woman and a Dalit man were allegedly thrashed, garlanded with shoes and paraded with blackened faces in a village in Haryana's Karnal district over their "illicit relationship" on Wednesday, the police said.

A police complaint was filed by the family of the man, said to be in his 20s, they said.

The family told reporters that some of the woman's relatives supported by a few villagers caught hold of the couple, thrashed them, put a garland of shoes around their necks, blackened their faces and paraded them in the village.

They also alleged that some villagers shot a video of the incident.

"We have registered an FIR against some villagers and relatives of the woman''s family. Further investigation is underway," a police officer said.

