Man Garlanded With Shoes, Paraded In UP Village For Eloping With Girl: Cops

The man's identity has not been disclosed by the police.

A mob on Sunday allegedly blackened the face of a man who had eloped with a girl and paraded him around their village with a garland of shoes in the district's Kunwargaon area.

A purported video of the incident has been widely circulated on social media.

The man had allegedly eloped with the girl to Chandigarh, villagers said.

The villagers allegedly asked the youth to return to the village and promised him that the couple would be married off. The alleged incident occurred after the couple returned to the village.

The youth, with his face blackened and with a garland of shoes around his neck, was also thrashed by the villagers while he was being paraded.

Taking note of the video, the police swung into action and reached the village.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Alok Mishra said a probe is underway in this connection and added that strict action will be initiated against those involved.

The youth's identity has not been disclosed by the police.

