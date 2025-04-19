UP Woman Elopes With Daughter's Father-In-Law

A woman has reportedly eloped with her daughter's father-in-law, police said on Friday.

Mamta (43), a mother of four, allegedly ran away with Shailendra (46), a resident of Civil Lines police station, with jewellery, cash and other valuables in the house, according to the police complaint.

Mamta's husband, Sunil Kumar Singh, a truck driver who is often away from home for extended periods, claimed that he suspected that his wife had been in a relationship with Shailendra for about a year.

"On April 11, Mamta called Shailendra, and the two absconded together," said Singh, who filed the complaint against the duo.

Mamta's son, Sachin, corroborated his father's account, stating that his mother would frequently call Shailendra and spend time with him at their home while his father was away.

Dataganj Circle Officer (CO) KK Tiwari said they are trying to locate Mamta and Shailendra, and further action will be taken accordingly.

