Jawan, Humiliated By Lover's Father Over Affair, Allegedly Shoots Self

Chhattisgarh police said a suicide note was recovered and was being checked. (Representational)

A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan died after he allegedly shot himself himself with his service rifle, while on duty, in Korea district of Chhattisgarh apparently over love affair, police said.

According to police, Constable Gopi Verma, 26, belonging to CAF's 7th battalion, allegedly shot himself this morning while he was on duty at Kotadol police station.

His colleagues, present at the police station, took Mr Verma to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

Mr Verma, a native of Rajnandgaon district in Chhattisgarh, was deployed on security duty at Kotadol police station for the last three years, the official said.

As per the preliminary information, the constable was having an affair with a local girl, who had invited him to her place last evening.

"When Verma reached her house, the girl's father who was against their relationship, called some local villagers and allegedly humiliated the jawan in front of them," he said.

Mr Verma returned from there and allegedly committed suicide this morning. A suicide note was recovered and its contents are being checked, the official said.

"Prima facie, it appears that he committed suicide over his love affair. However, the exact reason that prompted him to end his life is yet to be ascertained," the official said adding that further probe is underway.