Chhattisgarh Security Personnel Killed With Axe By Maoists In Bijapur

Representational Image

A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) personnel was killed by Maoists at a village market in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Bijapur district on Sunday, police said.

The attack occurred around 9.30 am in a village under Kutru police station limits, where a CAF team was deployed for security at a market, a senior official said.

"A small group of Maoists attacked company commander Tijau Ram Bhuarya, who was leading the CAF team," he said.

The Maoists hacked Bhuarya to death with an axe before fleeing the scene, he said.

Bhuarya belonged to the 4th battalion of the CAF, he said.

On being alerted about it, a police team rushed to the spot and launched a search in the area to trace the assailants, the official said.

