Jammu And Kashmir Women Killed After Bullet Fired From Husband's Rifle

A woman was killed after suffering a bullet injury from her husband's rifle, the police informed on Thursday.

The woman has been identified as Rubina Kouser.

Her husband named Nassar Ahmed is a member of the Village Defence Committee (VDC) and a resident of Murrah in the Surankote area in the Poonch district.

The police have started investigating whether the bullet was fired accidentally or purposefully.

