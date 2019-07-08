10-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Illegal Sand Mining Pit In West Bengal: Report

Officials in the administration however declined to comment on the incident (Representational)

A 10-year-old boy drowned after slipping into a pit on Leesh river bed in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri, suspected to have been dug for illegal sand mining, police sources said.

The boy, Eyas Oraon, a resident of a tea garden in Jalpaiguri, tripped and fell into the 15 feet by 30 feet trench while playing with friends on an islet of the river Sunday afternoon, the sources at Malbazar police station said.

Eyas Oraon's body has been fished out and sent for postmortem at Jalpaiguri hospital, they said.

According to the sources, the pit was illegally dug to extract sand and rocks for use in construction work.

Officials in the administration, however, declined to comment on the incident, maintaining that steps were being taken to stem illegal sand mining in the region.

