Rajasthan School Owner Sentenced To 20 Years For Raping 8-Year-Old

Jaisalmer, Rajasthan: The court also imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on Hari Singh, who runs a school in Mohangarh town.

Cities | | Updated: November 01, 2019 23:39 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Rajasthan School Owner Sentenced To 20 Years For Raping 8-Year-Old

Jaisalmer, Rajasthan: The court also imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on Hari Singh (Representational)


Jaisalmer, Rajasthan: 

A private school owner was sentenced to 20-year rigorous imprisonment by a local court in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer for raping an eight-year-old girl.

Public prosecutor Jetharam Mali said the court held Hari Singh guilty under the POCSO Act.

The court also imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on Hari Singh, who runs a school in Mohangarh town.

Police had filed a charge-sheet in the case in March this year.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Jaisalmer RajasthanJaisalmerRajasthan

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Delhi PollutionJharkhand ElectionDelhi AirportOdd-EvenChhath PujaLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusToday NewsWorld Vegan Day

................................ Advertisement ................................