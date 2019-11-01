Rajasthan School Owner Sentenced To 20 Years For Raping 8-Year-Old

Jaisalmer, Rajasthan: The court also imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on Hari Singh (Representational)

A private school owner was sentenced to 20-year rigorous imprisonment by a local court in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer for raping an eight-year-old girl.

Public prosecutor Jetharam Mali said the court held Hari Singh guilty under the POCSO Act.

The court also imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on Hari Singh, who runs a school in Mohangarh town.

Police had filed a charge-sheet in the case in March this year.

