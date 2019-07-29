Inter-State Gang Of ATM Robbers Busted In Madhya Pradesh, 5 Arrested

The police have recovered 36 ATM cards, a knife, a fake pistol and other tools from the possession of the accused, senior police official said

Cities | | Updated: July 29, 2019 21:07 IST
Indore: 

Indore City Police have busted an inter-state gang that was allegedly involved in robbing people at ATMs in various cities of Madhya Pradesh with the arrest of five persons, an officer said today.

Senior police official Indore, Ruchivardhan Mishra said while four accused hailed from Haryana another is a local resident. Explaining the modus operandi of the gang, the officer said they would threaten people withdrawing money from ATMs with weapons and force them to share secret PINs.

As per initial investigation, such incidents had taken place in Indore and Ujjain.

The police have recovered 36 ATM cards, a knife, a fake pistol and other tools from the possession of the accused, Mr Mishra said.

"Police suspect the accused had also tampered with ATM machines to withdraw money," he added.



