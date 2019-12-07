Indore Man, Accused Of Raping 4-Year-Old, Attacked By Lawyers In Court

Police tried to rescue the accused, covered his face in black cloth (Representational)

Man accused of raping a 4-year-old was attacked by angry lawyers who attempted to thrash the accused at the Mhow court premises in Indore on Saturday. The accused was at the court to attend the hearing in the rape case.

As seen in a video from the court's premises, the face of the accused was covered with a black cloth by the police personnel who tried to rescue him from the clutches of the angry lawyers.

The accused was attacked as he was leaving the court after the hearing.

He was taken on remand for three days by the police following his arrest. Today, after the remand was over, he was presented before the Mhow court, which ordered the accused to be sent to jail.