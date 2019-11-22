Debt-Ridden Man Enters Indore Zoo's Tiger Enclosure To Commit Suicide

Vijay Jhala climbed a 25-foot-high fence of a tiger enclosure in Indore Zoo

A 43-year-old man tried to enter a tiger enclosure at Kamla Nehru Zoo in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Friday, and was saved by alert zoo officials.

Vijay Jhala climbed a 25-feet-high fence around the tiger enclosure, but was immediately brought down by alert zoo employees before he could enter it, zoo in-charge Uttam Yadav said.

Two tigers and a tigress were present in the enclosure at the time, he said.

On interrogation, Vijay Jhala claimed that he was severely debt-ridden and wanted to kill himself, Mr Yadav said.

He was later handed over to police and further investigations are underway, a police official said.

Vijay Jhala seems mentally unsound and may have been under the influence of drugs, police added.

