Madhya Pradesh Cops On Night Duty Found Sleeping, Suspended

Surprise inspections were carried out at various police stations last night to check police personnel's level of alertness, said superintendent of police Mohammed Yousuf Qureshi.

Cities | | Updated: June 18, 2019 21:14 IST
A constable on night duty at Azad Nagar police station was found to be absent. (Representational)


Indore: 

Three policemen were suspended in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Tuesday, two of them for sleeping while on night duty.

An Assistant Sub Inspector at Vijay Nagar police station was found to be asleep.

A head constable at Sanyogitaganj police station was found to be sleeping in his under-garments, Mr Qureshi said.

A constable on night duty at Azad Nagar police station was found to be absent. All three were suspended, the SP said.

