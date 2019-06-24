Indore Boy, 9, Dies After Relatives Take Him Out Of Intensive Care Unit

The boy's fever's symptoms were different from those of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome.

A nine-year-old boy, who was admitted to Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital in Indore, died on Sunday after he was taken back from the hospital's ICU against the doctor's advice by his relatives.

"He was admitted to the hospital's ICU in a serious condition on Saturday. Today his relative took him back against our advice," Dr PS Thakur, Superintendent of the hospital, told ANI.

The doctor, however, added that the child's symptoms were not similar to those of encephalitis and there was no reason for the people to panic.

"His fever's symptoms were different from those of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES). I would like to appeal to the public to not panic. We have kept a sample of his blood, which is being tested. Reports will be out by Monday," he said.

AES has so far claimed the lives of 130 children in Bihar's Muzzafarpur district alone. With 110 deaths at the government-run Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital while 20 children died at Kejriwal Hospital in the district.