2 Minor Sisters Kidnapped, Raped In Indore

Indore: The two girls were abducted on Friday night when they were asleep with their parents inside a make-shift hut at a construction site in MG Road area

Cities | | Updated: September 30, 2018 00:10 IST
Indore: Both the girls have been kept in the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital

Indore: 

Two sisters, aged one and four years, were allegedly kidnapped and raped in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh, the police said on Saturday.

A suspect has been detained in the case.

The two girls were abducted on Friday night when they were asleep with their parents inside a make-shift hut at a construction site in MG Road area, the police said.

The girls' father works as a watchman at the construction site, said Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Harinarayanchari Mishra.

The parents realised in the morning that the girls were missing and started a search, he said.

Both were found near the hut in an injured condition, Mr Mishra said, adding that a police team reached the spot after getting information about the incident and took the girls to a government hospital.

"We have detained a suspect who is being questioned. We are also examining CCTV footage in the area," the DIG said.

Both the girls have been kept in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital, a doctor said.

They were out of danger, he added.

