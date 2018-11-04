Teen, Alone In ICU, Gangraped Allegedly By Hospital Staff, 4 Others In UP

Teenager gangraped allegedly by hospital staff in Bareilly

A teenager was allegedly gang-raped in the ICU of a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Saturday. She was admitted in the ICU five days ago, after she was bitten by a snake, while working in the family farm. The police have arrested one hospital staff and are on the lookout for four others who, are on the run.

The girl was the only patient in the ICU when she was allegedly gang-raped.

"The victim narrated the incident after she was shifted to the general ward. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway," senior police officer A Singh told news agency ANI.

The police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the hospital staff and four of his aides. The CCTV footage of the ICU has been seized by the police.

The girl told her grandmother that a man in uniform and four others walked into the ICU when she was alone at night. The staff tried to forcefully give her an injection and when she fought him, the men gagged her and tied her hands. Her grandmother raised an alarm and complained to the doctors about the incident. The hospital authorities called the police and the girl was shifted to the general ward.

Two weeks ago a ward boy and a medical student were arrested for allegedly raping a nursing student while she was admitted at a hospital in UP's Bagpat. The 17-year-old student was raped at midnight, when her sister, who was attending on her, had gone out to get tea, police officer Shailesh Kumar Pandey told news agency IANS.

The accused took the nursing student to the emergency room on the pretext of running some tests and injected her with a sedative and raped her, said the police.

(With inputs from ANI & IANS)