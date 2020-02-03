UP Woman Commits Suicide After Killing 2 Children: Police

The police said that they are investigating the case (Representational)

A woman allegedly killed her two children before ending her own life in Allua Pastora village in Wazirganj area in Badaun following an altercation with her husband, the police said.

Premvati, 36, poisoned her sons Rohit, 5, and Mohit, 8, and then consumed the substance herself, they said, adding that the incident took place on Sunday night.

They were taken to a hospital but died during treatment, the police said, adding that the matter is being probed.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines: AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)