At Least 85 Peacocks Found Dead In Rajasthan

Forest officials are investigating how the birds died.

At least 85 peacocks were found dead in Rajasthan's Nagaur district today, forest officials said on Monday

"We came to know about the incident around 9 am and called the local veterinarian who saved six peacocks," a local told news agency ANI. He alleged that the forest department official reached the spot after two hours of being informed about the incident.

Meanwhile, a forest department official said that he got the call at 12 pm and immediately rushed to the spot.

"I got the call at 12 pm and rushed to the spot immediately. After reaching, I saw that many birds were dead and some were injured. I took injured birds to the hospital," he said.

