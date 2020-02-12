2 Killed, 20 Injured After Bus Carrying Pilgrims Rams Truck In Odisha

One passenger died on the spot, another died of injuries (Representational)

Two persons were killed and around 20 others injured, when a bus carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh rammed into a paddy-laden truck in Odisha's Bhadrak district on Wednesday, officials said.

The bus with around 60 pilgrims on board rammed into a truck that was parked along the National Highway No. 16 in Bhadrak, a senior official said.

While one passenger died on the spot another died of his injuries at Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), officials said. The bus was on its way to Puri, they said.

Soon after the accident, locals, police and fire service personnel launched a rescue operation and shifted the injured passengers to the Bhadrak hospital.

Five injured were later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack as their condition was serious, the police said.

The district collector visited the district headquarters hospital in Bhadrak and assured the injured passengers that all necessary arrangements have been made for their proper medical treatment.

"I have advised the Red Cross unit to provide financial assistance for their treatment and district administration will take care of the injured passengers," the senior officer said.