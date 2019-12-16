Maharashtra Woman, 22, Dies After Falling Off From Train

Charmi Prasad was immediately rushed to the hospital after the accident.

A 22-year-old woman on Monday fell from a suburban train between Dombivali and Kopar stations in Maharashtra's Thane district and died after being rushed to a nearby hospital with severe injuries, the police said.

The incident happened between kilometres 47/17 and 47/15 on Central Railway's suburban network in the morning, said Inspector Satish Pawar of Dombivali railway police.

"Charmi Prasad, a resident of Bhopar in Dombivali, fell down from a CSMT-bound fast train around 9:30am and was rushed to a hospital in Shastri Nagar after people saw her lying injured on the tracks. She succumbed to severe injuries. We have registered an accidental death case," Mr Pawar added. He said the woman was travelling to Ghatkopar where she works in a private firm.

Local railway police officials said the train must have been crowded as the incident happened during morning rush hour.

At least 8-10 people lose their lives daily on the Mumbai suburban network, among the densest in the world. While many are killed while crossing tracks, a sizable number is of those who fall off crowded trains.

A recent Right to Information reply revealed nearly 27,000 people have died in suburban train mishaps between January 2010 and September this year.

Incidentally, Central Railway, which runs 1,774 services daily, on Saturday revised its timetable, changing the timing of 42 local trains, and extending a few to Parel terminus near Dadar.