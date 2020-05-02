Wild Bear Rescued From 11-Feet Deep Water Reservoir In J&K's Doda

The villagers initially tried to rescue the bear but couldn't and then informed the police

Wildlife officials today worked for three hours to rescue a black wild bear which had fallen into a near-empty water reservoir in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The bear was roaming in the area over the past couple of days and fell into the water reservoir when it was being chased by local residents.

"The locals spotted the beast in the morning and started raising an alarm in an attempt to chase the bear which, however, lost balance and fell into an 11-feet-deep community water reservoir with little water and got trapped," Station House Officer (SHO) of Doda police station Munir Khan said.

Experts from the wildlife department reached the spot and managed to rescue the bear after a three-hour long operation, Mr Khan said.

The wildlife department used tranquilisers and nets to pull out the bear from the reservoir, he said.

Meanwhile, the officials said two black bears were seen playing on a deserted road in a village, around 15 km from Doda town, causing panic among the local residents.

A picture of the animals went viral on social media platforms with some online users attributing the spectacular to the ongoing lockdown aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Both the bears fled into the nearby forests, the officials said.