The injured had been hospitalised, the police said (Representational)

Five people were killed and four injured when a gas tanker collided with a multi-utility vehicle in Haryana's Sirsa district today morning, the police said.

They were travelling in the Minivan, a police official said over the phone.

A police officer said the victims were from Punjab and were going to attend a "satsang" at the Dera Sacha Sauda in Haryana. The injured had been hospitalised, the police said.