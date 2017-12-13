He Asked 3 Customers To Pay For Omelette, Was Assaulted, Shot At

Three men allegedly fired at an eatery in Omega sector market when an employee asked for payment, late Monday night, police said.They added that the employee suffered injuries but fortunately the customers misfired."Late last night, an i20 car stopped outside his shop and three men alighted and had an omelette. After they ate, an employee asked for the payment. The three men instead of making the payment got furious and assaulted him. They then fired three rounds. Luckily no one was injured. They went away without making payment," said a police official.Police officer Jitendra Kumar said that on a complaint by the shop owner, an FIR was lodged and a manhunt launched to arrest the assailants.