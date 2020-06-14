Chhattisgarh Lawyer Stopped From Entering Court Without Mask, Case Filed

The accused was stopped from entering the court without a mask (Representational)

A first information report (FIR) was registered against a lawyer for not wearing a face mask and allegedly obstructing public servants in discharging their duty during his routine visit to a court in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, the police said today.

A case was registered against Rajesh Thakur on June 12 based on the complaint of peon Gajendra Kumar Pandey and watchman Surendra Dubey of the civil court in Korba, an official said.In the complaint, the two have said Rajesh Thakur comes to the court daily without wearing a mask despite the area being a red zone after coronavirus cases were reported in the region, the official added.

As per the complaint, on being stopped from entering the court premises for not wearing a mask, Rajesh Thakur argued with staff, he said.

Rajesh Thakur was charged under various sections of Indian Penal Code and under provisions of Epidemic Disease Act, he added. He is yet to be arrested, the official said.