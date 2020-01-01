5 Given Life Term For Kidnapping, Raping Tribal Teen In Chhattisgarh

The chargesheet was filed in Chhattisgarh's special court on January 23, 2019. (Representational)

A special court in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district has sentenced five men to life imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old tribal girl in 2018.

Special Judge (Scheduled Caste & Scheduled Tribe) (Prevention of Atrocities Act) Girjia Devi Meravi on Tuesday convicted Rajendra Nishad, 26, Lalit Sidar, 24, Kheeramohan Paikra, 24, Sunil Gupta, 22, and Girdhari Paikra, 22, in the gang rape case, Special Public Prosecutor AK Shrivastav said on Wednesday.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each of them, he added. According to prosecution, the five men had kidnapped the girl from Rajpur village on October 25 2018, in a car, and raped her in a nearby village.

They were charged under sections 376 D (gang rape), 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 366 A (procuration of minor girl), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 B (criminal intimidation) and provisions of the SC and ST (prevention of atrocities) Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Mr Shrivastav said. The chargesheet was filed in the special court on January 23, 2019.