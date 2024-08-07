Chhattisgarh Girl, 17, Confronts 4 Armed Attackers Alone, Saves Father's Life

Sushila shielded her injured father by standing between him and the attackers

A 17-year-old girl's bravery and swift response saved her father's life in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur. As four armed men barged into her home and attacked her father, Sushila quickly responded and tackled them alone, managing to scare them away.

The incident happened on August 5 at around 7 pm. Four unknown men barged into the house of Somdhar Korram, a villager in Chhattisgarh's Jhara village. The men, armed with sharp weapons, attacked Somdhar, aiming for his neck. However, the blow landed on his chest. Before the attackers could land another blow, Somdhar's daughter, Sushila, arrived at the scene and rushed to her father's aid.

Sushila confronted the four attackers on her own and managed to snatch the axe from one of them. She then shielded her injured father by standing between him and the attackers and kept screaming to gather the attention of her neighbours.

Hearing her screams, villagers rushed to the spot and took Somdhar to the hospital. He was later transferred to Dimrapal Medical College in Jagdalpur, where doctors reported that his condition was stable.

Initially, the attack was suspected to be linked to Maoist activities, however, the family suspects Somdhar's younger brother's involvement due to a recent land dispute. Narayanpur SP Prabhat Kumar has dismissed the possibility of Maoist involvement and has ordered a thorough investigation into the matter.

In a conversation with NDTV, Sushila recounted the incident, describing the attackers as masked men, one of whom was wearing a raincoat. "I couldn't identify if he was a Maoist or someone else. They have stopped coming here since the camp was set up. My father had a fight with his uncle over land; he said he wouldn't give the field because we don't have a son."

Sushila, who had dropped out of school after class 7, said that the men initially demanded to see her father but grew impatient when she questioned them. She alerted her family about the men, but they did not perceive it as an immediate threat. Later, when Sushila returned to serve dinner, she found the masked men attacking her father and rushed to his aid.