Husband Sets Wife, 3-Year-Old Daughter On Fire In Haryana: Police

The man was arrested from Rohtak on Tuesday, the senior police officer, said. (Representational)

A woman and her three-year-old daughter died after her husband allegedly set them on fire in their house in Haryana's Rohtak district, a police official said on Wednesday.

The man's youngest daughter, who is two-year-old, suffered burn injuries in the incident, which took place on Tuesday and was hospitalized.

The 32-year-old man, identified as Rajesh, has been arrested and charged for murder on the complaint of the 28-year-old woman's father Mahendra, senior police officer, Old Subzi Mandi, Kuldeep Singh said.

The incident took place early Tuesday morning, he said over the phone.

The senior police officer said when police received information about the incident, they rushed to the house and found the charred bodies of the woman, and her daughter on a cot, while another girl was outside the room.

The girl had suffered burn injuries, he said, adding that the house had also caught fire.

Rajesh, a labourer, fled after the incident. He was arrested from Rohtak on Tuesday, the senior police officer, said.

The accused attacked a police party with stones, resisting arrest, Kuldeep Singh said, adding that Rajesh was overpowered and apprehended.

He has also been charged for attempt to murder for attacking the police party, he said.

Kuldeep Singh said that the two-year-old girl is out of danger.

In his complaint, Mahendra alleged that Rajesh had been harassing his daughter since their marriage nearly seven years ago.

The complainant has alleged that it was Rajesh who had set his family on fire.