Woman Chokes To Death As Husband Stuffs Nose, Eyes And Mouth With Glue

A 35-year-old woman died of suffocation after her husband allegedly stuffed a strong adhesive in her mouth, nose and eyes in Vidisha, police said today.

The incident took place at their residence in Rajput Colony yesterday, police said.

"The victim, Durga Bai, suffocated to death after her husband Halkeram Kushwaha stuffed a strong adhesive, used for sticking broken items, in her mouth, nose and eyes," Kotwali police station inspector R N Sharma said.

Before committing the crime, the accused asked his two sons to go outside the house and used the glue to kill his wife, he added.

The incident came to light when one of their minor sons returned home in the evening and found his mother lying motionless, the inspector said.

"The 15-year-old boy lodged a police complaint, following which Halkeram was booked for murder and a search was launched to nab him," Mr Sharma added.

The boy told the police that his father was a drunkard and often quarrelled with his mother.

He also informed the police that the accused had even tried to poison his mother in the past.

In a similar case reported in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh in May 2016, a woman had allegedly used the same adhesive on her drunkard husband's eyes while he was asleep.