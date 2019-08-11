UP Man Allegedly Thrashed After Wife Participated In BJP Membership Drive

Man was allegedly thrashed in Aligarh as his wife participated in BJP membership drive

The husband of a local BJP leader was allegedly thrashed in Aligarh by some people as they disapproved of his wife's participation in the membership drive of the party.

Mohammad Mohsin said that he was threatened and asked to stop his wife from speaking against the practice of triple talaq.

"Seven to eight people attacked me inside my office. They said my wife should not speak anything on triple talaq and this is not in their religion. They threatened that they will not let my wife work in BJP," he said.

Mohammad Mohsin's wife Farheen Mohin has filed a police complaint in the matter.

Ms Mohsin is the leader of the BJP minority wing in Aligarh.

"A woman named Farheen Mohin filed a complaint that some people threatened her over her participation in BJP membership drive and then resorted to violence. A case has been registered and the required action is being taken," senior police officer Abhishek told ANI.

Farheen Mohsin is the leader of the BJP minority wing in Aligarh.

"I enroll members under the BJP membership drive. Muslim women have aspirations from Modiji after the triple talaq bill was passed. Every Muslim woman wants to join BJP. Many orthodox people in my neighbourhood can't see their women stepping out of their houses," she said.

"They are threatening to stop the membership drive. I have received death threats asking me to stop my work, my husband was attacked and we were abused. The incident took place on August 8," she said.

On August 1, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Muslim Women Bill, which criminalises "triple talaq". Men who still continue this practice can get a jail term of three years.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.