Over Rs 30 Lakh Cash Recovered From Bus Passenger In Punjab

The Income Tax Department is further investigating the matter (Representational)

The police on Thursday recovered Rs 31.68 lakh unaccounted cash from a passenger travelling in a Jalandhar-bound bus, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Hoshiarpur, Navjot Singh Mahal said during checking, the police recovered Rs 31,68,950 from a passenger identified as Sukhwinder.

He failed to furnish any valid documents to support the case, he said, adding Sukhwinder claimed that he was working as a helper at a jewellery shop in Pathankot.

The SSP said the police had called officials of the Income Tax Department for further investigation.