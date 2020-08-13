Over Rs 30 Lakh Cash Recovered From Bus Passenger In Punjab

The Income Tax Department is further investigating the matter (Representational)

Hoshiarpur:

The police on Thursday recovered Rs 31.68 lakh unaccounted cash from a passenger travelling in a Jalandhar-bound bus, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Hoshiarpur, Navjot Singh Mahal said during checking, the police recovered Rs 31,68,950 from a passenger identified as Sukhwinder.

He failed to furnish any valid documents to support the case, he said, adding Sukhwinder claimed that he was working as a helper at a jewellery shop in Pathankot.

The SSP said the police had called officials of the Income Tax Department for further investigation.

