4.5-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Maharashtra's Hingoli

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale struck Maharashtra's Hingoli on Wednesday morning.

According to the National Center for Seismology, tremors were felt in the region at around 7.14 a.m.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km.

"EQ of M: 4.5, On: 10/07/2024 07:14:53 IST, Lat: 19.43 N, Long: 77.32 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Hingoli, Maharashtra," the National Center for Seismology posted on X.

More information is awaited.

