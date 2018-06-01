Kidnapped HCL Techie, Who Spent Birthday In Captivity, Rescued Near Delhi The HCL software engineer was rescued by a special task force team of Noida police and Ghaziabad police after they confronted the kidnappers.

Rajeev, who works with HCL Technologies in Noida, went missing on May 23 from Raj Nagar Extension. Ghaziabad: A software engineer was kidnapped near Delhi and held captive for nearly a week before he was rescued this morning after an encounter between police and the gang of kidnappers.



Rajeev, who works with HCL Technologies in Noida, was on his way to Haridwar on May 23 to celebrate his birthday the next day,when went missing from Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad. The engineer's family reportedly received a message from the kidnappers the next day demanding a ransom.



After almost a week of search, the police found Rajeev in a village in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram near Delhi. This morning, the software engineer was rescued by a special task force team of Noida police and Ghaziabad police after they confronted the kidnappers.



Two police constables and two of the kidnappers were injured in the encounter at dawn. Police said that this is not the first time the same group of men have kidnapped people and that there have been similar cases reported earlier as well. Police noticed a similar modus operandi that the gang adopted for the earlier cases of kidnapping as well.



In July last year,



