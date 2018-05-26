Ghaziabad Software Engineer Kidnapped A Day Before Birthday. He Was On His Way To Meet Family Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said Rajiv Kumar, a native of Ranipur in Haridwar who works for a multinational information technology company, had exited a cab in the city on Wednesday night.

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT A 38-year-old software engineer was allegedly kidnapped a night before his birthday (Representational) Ghaziabad: A 38-year-old software engineer was allegedly kidnapped a night before his birthday in Ghaziabad's Radhakunj Nandgram colony, police said on Friday. Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said Rajiv Kumar, a native of Ranipur in Haridwar who works for a multinational information technology company, had exited a cab in the city on Wednesday night. He got down at the intersection of Rajnagar extension at Delhi-Meerut road to board a bus for Haridwar to celebrate his birthday on Thursday with his family members, the SSP said.



His family members had already reached Ranipur, Mr Krishna said, adding his family last heard from Mr Kumar when he was at Rajnagar Extension.



When Mr Kumar did not reach Ranipur till late Friday night, his family reached Ghaziabad to trace him, the officer said.



At around 11 pm on Friday, Mr Kumar's wife, Renu, received a text message from his mobile number claiming that her husband has been kidnapped and demanding a ransom of Rs 15 lakh to free him, Mr Krishna said.



The abductors threatened her of dire consequences if she informed the police, he said.



However, Renu immediately approached the police and a case was registered in the matter, the SSP said, adding that three police teams are trying to find Mr Kumar with the help of call details.



A 38-year-old software engineer was allegedly kidnapped a night before his birthday in Ghaziabad's Radhakunj Nandgram colony, police said on Friday. Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said Rajiv Kumar, a native of Ranipur in Haridwar who works for a multinational information technology company, had exited a cab in the city on Wednesday night. He got down at the intersection of Rajnagar extension at Delhi-Meerut road to board a bus for Haridwar to celebrate his birthday on Thursday with his family members, the SSP said.His family members had already reached Ranipur, Mr Krishna said, adding his family last heard from Mr Kumar when he was at Rajnagar Extension.When Mr Kumar did not reach Ranipur till late Friday night, his family reached Ghaziabad to trace him, the officer said.At around 11 pm on Friday, Mr Kumar's wife, Renu, received a text message from his mobile number claiming that her husband has been kidnapped and demanding a ransom of Rs 15 lakh to free him, Mr Krishna said. The abductors threatened her of dire consequences if she informed the police, he said.However, Renu immediately approached the police and a case was registered in the matter, the SSP said, adding that three police teams are trying to find Mr Kumar with the help of call details. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter