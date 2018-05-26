Ghaziabad Software Engineer Kidnapped A Day Before Birthday. He Was On His Way To Meet Family

His family members had already reached Ranipur, Mr Krishna said, adding his family last heard from Mr Kumar when he was at Rajnagar Extension.
When Mr Kumar did not reach Ranipur till late Friday night, his family reached Ghaziabad to trace him, the officer said.
At around 11 pm on Friday, Mr Kumar's wife, Renu, received a text message from his mobile number claiming that her husband has been kidnapped and demanding a ransom of Rs 15 lakh to free him, Mr Krishna said.
The abductors threatened her of dire consequences if she informed the police, he said.
However, Renu immediately approached the police and a case was registered in the matter, the SSP said, adding that three police teams are trying to find Mr Kumar with the help of call details.