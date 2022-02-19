Harassed By Wife And In-Laws, Man Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan: Police

The matter is being further investigated, police said. (Representational)

A 28-year-old man committed suicide allegedly due to being harassed by his wife and in-laws by jumping into a pond in Dungarpur district on Saturday, the police said.

The man who died, Bharat Yadav, even recorded a testimony in a video before jumping into the Ransagar pond, senior official Hazarilal said.

The body was handed over to the relatives after a post mortem, and a case was registered under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), he said.

In the video shared on social media before suicide, Yadav alleged that he was tortured by his wife, mother-in-law, father-in-law, and brother-in-law.

The matter is being further investigated, police said.