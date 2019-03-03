Hail Kills Over Thousand Birds Near Pench Tiger Reserve In Madhya Pradesh

After dead birds were examined as per Wildlife Protection Act they were disposed of (Representational)

A hailstorm in the buffer zone of Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday killed 1,102 birds, a senior forest official said.

The hailstorm lashed Khamarpani and Kanhar villages in the state's Chhindwara district, the official added.

"The dead birds comprise 590 egrets, 360 parrots and 152 crows. They were killed in the hail that struck Khamarpani and Kanhar villages in Chhindwara district," Pench Tiger Reserve field director Vikram Singh Parihar said today.

After the dead birds were examined as per the Wildlife Protection Act, they were disposed of, he added.