Minor Girl Gangraped For 3 Years, Teacher Among 2 Arrested In Madhya Pradesh: Cops

Two men have been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl. (Representational)

A coaching centre owner and his associate have been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl multiple times in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

"The accused, including her coaching teacher, blackmailed her after making objectionable videos. The victim says she had undergone abortion twice. Accused have been arrested, further probe on," police official Shailendra Bhargav said.

The girl, a minor, was harassed her for three years, the official said, adding that the police arrested the accused within three hours of filing of the complaint.

"The girl had abortions twice. The girl claimed that she was harassed both at her home as well as the institute," he said.

Mr Bhargav said the two accused are being questioned and will then be presented before a court.