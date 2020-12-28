Gujarat Woman Throws Two Daughters Into Narmada Canal: Police

The body of one of the girls is still missing, the police said (Representational)

A woman allegedly killed her 7-month-old and 4-year-old daughters by throwing them into the Narmada main canal in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district, the police said today.

The 25-year-old woman, identified as Shilpaben Thakor, was arrested today and has told police that she threw her daughters in the canal due to stress, an official said.

"Thakor walked a long distance to reach the Narmada main canal and threw her two children into it on Sunday evening. Her husband, a farm labourer, filed a complaint after which she was arrested," said Police Inspector JK Rathod.

"The body of the 7-month-old girl was recovered from the canal, while that of the 4-year-old girl is missing," the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)