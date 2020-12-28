Gujarat Woman Throws Two Daughters Into Narmada Canal: Police

The 25-year-old woman has been arrested and she told the police that she threw her daughters in the canal due to stress, an official said.

Gujarat Woman Throws Two Daughters Into Narmada Canal: Police

The body of one of the girls is still missing, the police said (Representational)

Ahmedabad:

A woman allegedly killed her 7-month-old and 4-year-old daughters by throwing them into the Narmada main canal in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district, the police said today.

The 25-year-old woman, identified as Shilpaben Thakor, was arrested today and has told police that she threw her daughters in the canal due to stress, an official said.

"Thakor walked a long distance to reach the Narmada main canal and threw her two children into it on Sunday evening. Her husband, a farm labourer, filed a complaint after which she was arrested," said Police Inspector JK Rathod.

Newsbeep

"The body of the 7-month-old girl was recovered from the canal, while that of the 4-year-old girl is missing," the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)