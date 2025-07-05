"It's Discriminatory": Single Woman Denied Flat For Rent In Gujarat After Neighbour's Objection, Viral Post Sparks Discussion

A Reddit user has sparked discussion online after sharing how his sister, a college student in Gujarat, was "kicked out" of a rented apartment even before she could move in, simply because she is single. In the post titled 'My sister got kicked out of her apartment for being single', the user explained that his sister rented a 3 BHK with two friends in Gandhinagar, paid a broker and moved her things. The broker had assured them that there would be no issue renting as unmarried girls. She was just waiting for the other two girls to arrive so they could formally sign the rent agreement.

However, things quickly took a turn as a neighbour complained to the builder, demanding that the flat should not be rented to "single girls". "The builder put the flat 'on notice,' refusing to let them stay even though the landlord was okay with it," the user explained.

The Redditor said that his sister tried to speak to the neighbour and explain, but he rudely disconnected the call and blocked her. "My sister tried contacting the neighbour uncle to explain that they won't cause any nuisance. She introduced herself and started talking when the guy just hung up on her. Then he blocked her everywhere,' the OP shared.

"This is not just disappointing, it's discriminatory. Now all the moving costs are on us and we have to do it a second time and also have to find a new place just before college starts," he added. "Why should young adults-be it students or working-be denied a place to live after everything is finalised just because of outdated societal biases?" he asked.

The post quickly caught the internet's attention, with many users sharing similar experiences.

"Gujju State is like this. They will fool you and waste your time in search. I went the same route so I know. The places reserved for students and bachelors are third -grade flats where no family will live because of electricity issues and low maintenance, while rent would be too high. Pathetic state," wrote one user.

"It happened to me 20 years back in Mumbai. Single women not allowed. Very hard to get an apartment. Hope things have changed. I was stunned Mumbai was so conservative," shared another.

Also Read | 'He Had Scary Aura': Delhi Woman's Chilling Encounter With Delivery Agent Goes Viral

"Get the moving cost and everything from the broker/builder. Something similar happened to my friend recently, she argued with the broker and got the money she had paid in advance for movement and all," commented a third user.

"Try being a guy, it's even worse and it happens so much that it's normalised," said another.

"Well, in India people worry more about what's happening in their neighbour's house. They don't spare families-how will they spare bachelors?" one user wrote.

"It's difficult to get an apartment for bachelor girls everywhere I guess. Been there, done that," said another Redditor.