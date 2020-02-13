Missing UP Groom Found Hanging From A Tree, Cops Suspect Suicide

The police said that the groom Dushyant Giri, 22, committed suicide. (Representational)

A groom in Uttar Pradesh, who went missing when the marriage procession stopped on its way back from the wedding in Bareilly district, has been found dead, said police.

The groom was found hanging from a tree, about two kilometers away, police said. According to reports, the wedding took place on Monday; he went missing on Tuesday when the wedding procession was returning. The police said that the groom Dushyant Giri, 22, may have killed himself.

After his brother and others failed to trace the groom, they informed police and sent the bride back to her parent's house in Bareilly.

Senior police officer Surendra Pal Singh said, "When we were sending the body for an autopsy, Dushyant Giri's family members told us that they did not want any further action, including the post-mortem. But, as a part of standard procedure, we sent the body to a mortuary for an autopsy."

Meanwhile, Moradabad Superintendent of Police (city) Amit Kumar Anand said the post-mortem report confirmed he died due to hanging.

Dushyant's brother Shivyant said, "We halted at a roadside eatery, where Dushyant ordered tea, but he disappeared all of a sudden. We tried to search him, but in vain. Then we informed police and left for home. Later, police informed us over the phone that they found Dushyant's body hanging from a tree."

The families of Dushyant and his bride, Asha, said they were shocked.

Asha, the bride, told the police that she suspected foul play because Dushyant was happy after the wedding and had no reason to commit suicide.

Dushyant Giri, 22, who worked as a salesman at a petrol pump in Meerut had fought his way to marry the girl of his choice in Bareilly.

Both families bowed to the wishes of the couple and they got them married.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)