Groom Fined Rs 2,100 For Not Wearing Mask In Indore: Official

A groom was fined Rs 2,100 after officials saw him and 12 others sitting in a packed vehicle, with none of them not wearing masks.

The incident happened in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, state's worst coronavirus-hit district.

The groom was fined while department officials were on a routine round to see if social distancing norms were being followed in view of the outbreak, health official Vivek Gangrade said.

"While the administration has allowed 12 people to take part in a marriage function, in this case all 12 were sitting close inside a single vehicle, that too without wearing masks. We recovered Rs 2,100 as fine on the spot from Nirale, (groom)" he said.

The fine comprised Rs 1,100 for not maintaining social distance and Rs 1,000 for not wearing masks, Mr Gangrade said.

Indore has a total of 4,069 COVID-19 cases currently, and 174 people have died of the infection.