Gold, Silver Embellishments Adorn Durga Puja Pandals In Cuttack

Gold, Silver Embellishments are hallmarks of Durga Puja pandals in Cuttack.

Like every other year, Millenium City Cuttack's Durga Puja will be marked by gold and silver embellishments at Puja pandals. Organisers have opted for exquisite filigree work for their pandals.

"The uniqueness of the festival in Cuttack lies in its sparkling mandaps. We hope that the age-old practice of adorning deities with precious jewellery amid filigree work at the pandals will continue in the years to come," Bhikari Das, secretary of Mahanagar Puja Committee said.

At 166 puja mandaps in the city, the organizers have spent over Rs 38 crore for the ornamentation work on it makeshift walls and entry gates, he said.

"While 24 puja mandaps in the city have chosen silve backdrops for the deities, nine of them have given a golden touch to their idols. Over Rs 38 crore has been spent on the filigree work alone. For the jewellery of the deities, the organizers across 166 mandaps have spent at least Rs 18 crore," he said.

The Chowdhury Bazaar puja committee, one of the oldest in the city, happens to be the trend-setter in gold artistry at the pandals.

"The Choudhury Bazaar mandap has crowns and ornamentsmade of gold for all its deities, including the buffalo-faced demon Mahisashur. In 1951, it became the first committee to have installed a tableau made of silver. It was later replaced with gold," he said.

Soon after, other puja organisers followed suit. "More than 24 puja mandaps, including the ones in College Square, Ranihat and Mangalabag areas, have joined the elite group now(ones that use gold in pandals). Two others will be joining the club soon," he added.

