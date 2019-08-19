Girl Stabs Boyfriend To Death For Marrying Another Woman In Assam

The accused is still missing. (Representational)

In a shocking incident, a jilted girl stabbed her boyfriend to death in broad daylight at Nagaon in Assam today.

The police said that the incident took place in front of the Baosi Banikanta Kakati (BBK) College at Nagaon in Barpeta district of Assam.

According to the police, the accused identified as Runuma Ahmed, is a first year student at BBK College.

"Runuma was in a relationship with Mohidul Islam. However, Mohidul got married to another girl three days back," said some acquaintances of the girl.

"She called Mohidul to the college on Monday to meet her. Mohidul came with a friend and they spoke for some time. Later Runuma told Mohidul's friend to leave as she had something personal to discuss with him. As Mohidul's friend left, Runuma took out a knife from her bag and stabbed him," police said adding that Runuma escaped after stabbing Mohidul and is still absconding.

Although the locals shifted Mohidul to a hospital immediately, the doctors declared him brought dead.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.