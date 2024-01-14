Girl Dies By Suicide After Father Scolds Her For Playing On Phone In Rajasthan's Kota

She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead. (Representational)

A 15-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota after being scolded by her father for playing on his mobile phone, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Bajrang Nagar area under the Borekheda police station in Kota city on Saturday night. The girl, Kripanshi (15), was a student of Class 10, they said.

SHO Jitendra Singh said that after her father rebuked her for playing on the phone and asked her to devote more time to her studies, Kripanshi locked herself in her room and died by suicide.

Her grandmother fainted after seeing the girl, Singh added.

At around 8 pm, when her family members called her for dinner but received no response, they broke the door open and found Kripanshi's body, police said.

She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead, they added.

The body was handed over to the family members after a post-mortem examination on Sunday morning and a case was lodged under section 174 of the CrPC, the SHO said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)