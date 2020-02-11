3-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped, Murdered In UP, Body Found In Sack: Cops

The body was found in the neighbourhood in a sack at the residence of a person named Raju, says police

An investigation is underway, says police

Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh:

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by her neighbour in Maholi area on Monday, the police said.

Her body was found inside a sack in the neighbouring house. The accused has been arrested.

"A three-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Maholi area of Sitapur. The child was not found in her house at around 5 pm in the evening. After some time her body was found in the neighbourhood in a sack at the residence of a person named Raju. The family members of the girl have alleged that this act was committed by Raju," said Mahendra Pratap Singh, ASP Sitapur.

Further, an investigation is underway.

