5 Arrested In Maharashtra Businessman's Abduction And Murder Case

The five were arrested from Nashik district, police officials said. (Representational image)

Five persons have been arrested in connection with the abduction and killing of businessman Gautam Jhumbarlal Hiran, an official said on Saturday.

The five were arrested from Nashik district by a team formed by Ahmednagar SP Manoj Patil, the official told PTI.

Hiran, who hailed from the Jain community, was abducted on March 1 and his body was found in Shrirampur in Ahmednagar district on March 7.

Protests were staged across the state on behalf of the All India Jain Minority Federation and various trade associations to protest the abduction and the brutal murder of Hiran, the son of freedom fighter Jhumbarlal Hiran from Belapur in Ahmednagar district.

In Maharashtra, demonstrations were held at 110 places including Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Kolhapur, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Beed, Nanded, Nagpur, Sangli, Satara, Amravati, Akola over the abduction and killing.