Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Class 10 Student Stabbed To Death By Junior In School Amid Fight Over Cricket

The incident took place at Sitaram Sarda School in Bagadpatti area.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Class 10 Student Stabbed To Death By Junior In School Amid Fight Over Cricket
There was no immediate comment from the school.

A class 10 student was allegedly stabbed to death by his junior in school in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar city, police said.

The incident took place at Sitaram Sarda School in Bagadpatti area.

The 14-year-old victim was attacked with a knife by a class 8 student following an argument over a game of cricket. 

The senior student suffered multiple injuries behind his ears and was rushed to a district hospital for treatment, but was declared dead.

The accused has been detained and a detailed probe is underway, the police said.

The two students are residents of Sarjepura area. There was no immediate comment from the school at the time of filing this report.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Maharashtra, Maharashtra School Stabbing, Ahmednagar
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com