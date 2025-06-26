Class 10 Student Stabbed To Death By Junior In School Amid Fight Over Cricket

A class 10 student was allegedly stabbed to death by his junior in school in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar city, police said.

The incident took place at Sitaram Sarda School in Bagadpatti area.

The 14-year-old victim was attacked with a knife by a class 8 student following an argument over a game of cricket.

The senior student suffered multiple injuries behind his ears and was rushed to a district hospital for treatment, but was declared dead.

The accused has been detained and a detailed probe is underway, the police said.

The two students are residents of Sarjepura area. There was no immediate comment from the school at the time of filing this report.